The troubling notion that artificial intelligence would soon rear its head as an existential risk to humanity has become all the more pronounced with buzzworthy footage of the first female Pakistani virtual news anchor. Earlier, countries with cutting-edge technology and futuristic advancements, like China and India, had similarly unveiled their own versions of trendsetters.

Considering the explosion of programmes like ChatGPT that curate tailored content at the touch of one’s fingertips, it is becoming unbelievably hard to ascertain the path forward. On one hand, we have people from every walk of life waving white flags, sending out distress calls about the sustainability of their livelihoods. From labour union strikes to seemingly neverending queues of educational seminars, the interest in a changing world has become the grundnorm. There is a lot that remains to be seen when it comes to the adaptability of human civilisation to its latest competitor.

Amid fears of fast-learning agents of artificial change that may soon acquire supremacy over the level of human intelligence and the constant addition of people who would soon find themselves out of jobs, many have little to celebrate. Although science loves to paint the town red over new bursts of excellence, it also advices restraint in this regard. Repeated petitions asking for a suspension of any more development to allow breathing space to humans and their mental capabilities have arisen from different quarters.

However, those who are adamant supporters of the path towards superintelligence refuse to sit back. According to Google, one of the biggest cheerleaders, the marvels would force people to recalibrate their expertise. Training and retraining to catch up with the Digital Age would become the new order as workers try their best to remain useful.

How dark or bright would the world become is yet to be learned but one can easily argue even now that AI has entered into a realm of extremes. Either extremely helpful or outright destructive, let the new games begin. *