Green Bus Service inaugurated in Quetta

The Green Bus Service here on Monday was inaugurated by Faisal Baloch (Tamgha-e-Shujaat ) along with Provincial Transport Minister Malik Naeem Bazai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili. On the occasion of launching the green bus service, Provincial Minister Malik Naeem Bazai said that the green bus service had been started in city due to the efforts of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the green service, Naeem Bazai said that the owners of local buses running in the city had also been taken into confidence on the launching of green bus project. Addressing the ceremony, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that in the first phase, 8 buses were being run from Balochistan University to Baleli.

In the next phase, the bus service would be expanded from Mian Ghandi , Sabzal Road and Brewery to Baleli, which will enable students and senior citizens to benefit from the best travel facilities. He said that around 20 more buses would be added soon in the project. He said that Green Bus will start from University of Balochistan and end at Zarghoon road, Anscomb road, Koela Phatak and Airport road.