Rupee sheds Rs1.6 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.67 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.59. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs285.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.18 to close at Rs 313.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs2.01, whereas an increase of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs364.19. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 46 paisa and 45 paisa to close at Rs76.03 and Rs74.43, respectively.