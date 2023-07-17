6th PGF Jinnah Tour Golf Championship tees off in Abbottabad today

LAHORE: The 6th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Tour Championship will be enthusiastically contested at the Abbottabad Golf Course from July 18 to 20. And for three days, the vibrant and attainment seeking second tier golf professionals of the country will provide action that is remarkable and elevated in terms of scores and spirited performances. These competing second tier golf professionals add up to a total of 100 plus and travel to Abbottabad from Karachi, Hyderabad, Okara, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar in search of earnings and recognition. They are talented young lads who are ardently associated with golf courses and golfing action but somehow due to formidable competition fail to secure eligibility in the top tier ranks of golf professionals where performance rewards are enriching and status lifting. For these golf career seeking second tier golf professionals, the PGF has earmarked a prize money of Rs.1.5 million and top forty position holders will be entitled to cash prizes.