Matt Damon describes Tom Cruise’s strategy for Burj Khalifa stunt

Matt Damon, the star of Oppenheimer, recently recalled a humorous interaction with Tom Cruise, the hero of Mission: Impossible, in which Cruise revealed that he replaced a safety person in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol so he could proceed with the movie’s very risky Burj Khalifa stunt.

Speaking in an interview on the Max series Smartless: On The Road, the Bourne franchise alum Damon said: “There are the Tom Cruises of the world, who do their stunts, like literally hang off a plane and do that. I remember I had dinner with him once and it was after he did the [Mission: Impossible movie] where he ran around the building.

“And I go, ‘Can you tell me how that happened?’ And he’s a really intense guy and he was like, ‘I’ll tell you how it happened!’ I go, ‘Alright.’ And I’m in.”

‘I’ve been thinking about this photo for 15 years,’ he declares. I think, “Wow, really?” So I go to the safety guy and I lay it all out,” he continues. ‘We can’t do that,’ the safety man says. You can’t do it; it’s too risky. So I hire a new safety expert. The beginning of his story is there.

“And I simply say, ‘Stop!'” That is where our differences lie. When the safety guy says no, I’m like, ‘Well, safety guy says it’s not a good idea.'”

As one of the most risk-taking performers to ever work in Hollywood, Cruise has developed a solid reputation. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, his most recent entry in the series, is currently doing well in theatres.