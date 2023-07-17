Hania slays Barbiecore

Tis the season of Barbiecore and our very own diva Hania Aamir is not missing this chance to channel her inner Barbie in the viral reel and pictures.

As the world embraces Barbiecore ahead of the arrival of the Mattel doll in theatres later this week, our showbiz divas are there on the bandwagon as well and putting in all that’s needed to ace their pink glam looks.

After Sonya Hussyn, the oh-so-stunning Hania Aamir slayed Barbiecore in her latest picture gallery from a night out with fellow actor Yashma Gill and celebrity brothers Aashir and Nayel Wajahat.

The fashionista wore a bright pink tube top with a giant bow for the look paired with black pants and blingy slingback heels. She further slayed the look with minimal pearl accessories, half ponytail updo and all-pink makeup.

‘Mere Humsafar’ star also dropped a transition GRWM reel, with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Lemonade’ in the background, for her fans to see how she achieved the all-pink look

The viral posts were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.