Twitter questions Kajol’s friendship with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood A-lister Kajol, questioning the actual Box Office collection of Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, has made Twitter users wonder if they are actually friends.

Apart from being frequent collaborators on screen, Bollywood A-listers Shahrukh Khan and Kajol share a great bond of friendship in real life. However, on a recent outing, the latter asked her best friend about the actual business his comeback film ‘Pathaan’ did and netizens are not happy with it.

In a conversation with an Indian tabloid, the ‘Salaam Venky’ actor was asked if given a chance what question would she like to ask Khan. After thinking for a minute, she replied, “How much did Pathaan really make?” The clip went viral on the micro-blogging site and Twitterati wondered if the two are still as good of friends as they used to be. A section of social users also advised Kajol to confirm the numbers from her brother-in-law Aditya Chopra, who is the producer of the film, while others were of the belief that her question is pretty valid, given the contradictory figures surfacing on the Internet.

It is pertinent to mention that Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, with a total collection of Rs 1,050 crores. The juggernaut holds several Box Office records, including the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and fifth-highest of all time.