Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan reunite after two decades

Indian actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are set to reunite, two decades after their last collaboration ‘Xcuse Me’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Bollywood actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, who first starred together in the comedy flick ‘Style’ co-starring Riya Sen and Shillpi Sharma and later reunited for the sequel ‘Xcuse Me’, are all set to share the screen once again.

According to the details, the new title is written by Milap Zaveri, known for ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’ and ‘Ek Villain’ and will mark the launch of a new female actor in the industry. Reportedly, the film will be extensively shot in Abu Dhabi. Speaking about the project, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor said, “With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen.”

“It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots,” Joshi added. Of the hit pairing, producer Hitesh Khushalani of the film asserted, “Bringing back Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan together for a film is our attempt to recreate the camaraderie they once shared on screen. Sharman’s comic timing is too good and Sahil’s sense of humour is natural. They both will make the audience burst into peels of laughter.” The direction of the film, touted as a ‘full-on entertainer’, will be helmed by Sam Khan, while Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta co-produce it.