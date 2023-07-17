Zhalay’s hilarious video goes viral

A hilarious video of actor Zhalay Sarhadi has gone viral on social media which she shared with the caption, “Kuch to Baat Hai, Baat Hai Ruswai Ki.”

Zhalay Sarhadi shared a hilarious video on her Instagram with the caption, “Kuch to Baat Hai, Baat Hai Ruswai Ki Lekin Baat Hai Sachai Ki.” She explained one of the truths about her by lip-syncing some dialogues.

She said that it is obviously her quality to roam around freely despite having a lot of pending tasks.

Earlier, Zhalay Sarhadi responded to her trolls in a sly yet entertaining manner with a new Instagram reel. Zhalay Sarhadi took to her Instagram account on Friday night with yet another funny reel, taking a dig at the online trolls.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor mimicked a funny script in the video, making it clear that her ears are for all but to listen and pay heed to what haters have to say about her. “Please don’t be mistaken by the big ears that I have,” she wrote in the caption with several red cross emojis.

The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.