Remember Munni from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’? Here’s what she is up to now

Salman Khan’s adorable co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ made a rare appearance and fans cannot contain their excitement at the unbelievable transformation. In a video posted by an Indian paparazzo account on the social site Instagram, the young starlet, who made her Bollywood debut in Khan-starrer at the age of 7, as a mute Pakistani girl, was seen outside a Kathak institute over the weekend. Dressed in a simple, printed kurta and purple pyjama, Malhotra paused to pose for the shutterbugs and flashed a big smile, while waving to them. The clip is now doing rounds on social media and netizens are stunned at this incredible transformation of her, from a sweet-looking child to a grown-up teen. Reacting to the Instagram post, a user wrote, “Munni badi ho gayi (Munni has grown up),” while another noted, “She is so pretty girl.” Several also drew comparisons between Malhotra and Indian TV actor Disha Parmar. As for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, the comedy-drama flick, starring Salman Khan and child star Harshaali Malhotra along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor, was written and directed by Kabir Khan.