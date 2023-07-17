Norrman beats Kimsey for PGA Barbasol title

WASHINGTON: Sweden’s Vincent Norrman won a playoff over England’s Nathan Kimsey with a par on the first extra hole Sunday to capture the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship. The 25-year-old from Stockholm sank a clutch seven-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole in regulation just to force a playoff, then pitched from the rough to two feet in the playoff and made a par putt for the victory. “I don’t think I can process this for a while. I’m at a loss for words,” Norrman said. “It’s even beyond (a dream). I don’t think I’ve dreamt this big yet honestly. It’s amazing.” Norrman fired a six-under par 66 to finish alongside Kimsey on 22-under 266 after 72 holes at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The US PGA Tour rookie claimed his first title in only is 23rd tour start, the 286th-ranked standout booking a place in next week’s British Open. Norrman, whose best prior PGA result was a share of eighth in May at the Byron Nelson, wasn’t sure how the triumph would alter his goals and plans. Norrman led Kimsey by one at the 18th tee but his first two shots found the left rough. Then Norrman blasted over the green, pitched to just outside seven feet and saw his bogey putt catch the right edge and fall in to force a playoff. The playoff began at the par-4 18th with Norrman finding right greenside rough and Kimsey a left greenside bunker. Kimsey blasted out to 15 feet while Norrman pitched to two feet. Kimsey two-putted for bogey and Norrman tapped in moments later for the victory.