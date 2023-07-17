Daily Times

Matt Damon reveals Tom Cruise’s mad approach to Burj Khalifa stunt

Is Tom Cruise really the wealthiest actor in the world?
Matt Damon, the star of Oppenheimer, recently had a humorous encounter with Mission: Impossible director Tom Cruise, in which Cruise told him he replaced a safety person in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol so he could go forward with the film’s highly deadly Burj Khalifa stunt.

Speaking in an interview on the Max series Smartless: On The Road (via CinemaBlend), the Bourne franchise alum Damon said: “There are the Tom Cruises of the world, who do their stunts, like literally hang off a plane and do that. I remember I had dinner with him once, and it was after he did the [Mission: Impossible movie] where he ran around the building.

“And I go, ‘Can you tell me how that happened?’ And he’s a really intense guy, and he was like, ‘I’ll tell you how it happened!’ I go, ‘Alright.’ And I’m in.”

“He goes, ‘I’ve been thinking about this shot for 15 years!’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, really?’ He goes, ‘So I go to the safety guy, and I lay it all out.’ Safety guy goes, ‘We can’t do that. It’s too dangerous, you can’t do that. So I get a new safety guy.’ That’s the beginning of his story.”

“And I just go, ‘Stop!’ That’s where we’re different. When the safety guy says no, I’m like, ‘Well, safety guy says it’s not a good idea.’”

Cruise has built a reputation as one of the most daring actors to ever have worked in Hollywood. His latest installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is currently thriving in cinemas.

