Green Bus Service launched in Quetta

The inter-city Green Bus Service was launched by the Balochistan government on Monday in Quetta, the province capital, in order to better serve its residents.

The first project of its kind would travel over a number of roads, including the Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Sariab Road, and Balochistan University.

In addition to supporting ecologically friendly transport options in the province, the fleet of eight buses will offer contemporary transit amenities to Balochistan’s citizens.

Jam Kamal Khan, a previous chief minister of Balochistan, is recalled as having given his approval to the project.

The Balochistan chief minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, described it as excellent news for Quetta residents, particularly students, earlier this month. He expressed his joy at introducing Quetta’s long-awaited and desperately needed high-quality public transport system.