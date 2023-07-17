Karachites to get roti for Rs 2, announces Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced on Sunday the establishment of 300 tandoors across Karachi, where roti will be sold for Rs2.

He stated that providing ‘roti’ to the public at Rs 2 is a good cause that will be pursued as a mission.

On Sunday, he addressed students taking the entry test for the IT courses programme at Sindh Governor House.

The Sindh Governor’s House hosted an entry test for the IT courses programmes for 50,000 pupils.

The pupils will be enrolled in online, artificial intelligence, and metaverse classes as part of the IT programme.

It was discovered that 500,000 children had registered for the IT programme.

The Governor’s House hosted the admittance test for 10,000 youngsters during the first phase.

Governor Kamran Tessori greeted the pupils who took the admission test. Consul General Dubai and other notable guests also attended the ceremony.

Pakistan, a country of over 250 million people, has been affected severely by the deepening economic crisis, which has resulted in rising inflation and a sinking currency, and people are having difficulty acquiring basic goods such as food and petrol.

Last year, disastrous floods struck a broad region of South Asia, affecting millions and causing billions of dollars in economic damage.

