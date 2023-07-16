Six die, 12 hurt in Diamer bus plunge

At least six people were killed in an unfortunate incident as a tourist bus plunged into a deep ravine on its way to Gilgit via Karakoram Highway in the Thalichi area of Diamer district, police and rescue officials said Sunday.

As many as 12 others were injured as the bus – from Islamabad – travelled on Karakoram Highway, which is located at a high altitude along the River Indus. The reason for the accident was still unknown.

The bus was carrying tourists on the Karakoram Highway when it met the accident near the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer district.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz said the vehicle was heading to Gilgit from Lahore.

Local residents aided rescue efforts, following which the injured were shifted to a local hospital, the SSP said. He stated that the total number of passengers in the car was 18.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the accident. He also ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts leading to the fatal accident. The premier directed the relevant authorities to undertake immediate relief activities, while also directing federal departments to lend their assistance.

He directed authorities to provide medical treatment to those injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He condoled the bereaved families of the bus passengers and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The foreign minister further stressed the need for preparing a strategy to avert such incidents in the future.

Earlier this month, five tourists were killed and 13 were injured in two traffic accidents in GB’s Hunza – when a van fell into a ravine and another crashed into a mountain.

Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s dire road safety record. Passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn or simply non-existent, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents are common.