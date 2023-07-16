7.4 magnitude quake jolts Alaska Peninsula, triggering tsunami warning

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Sunday that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning, with no causalities reported so far.

Hours after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System withdrew a warning it had issued for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The USGS said that the quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles).

It said that little or no landslide was expected, but some landslides could have occurred in highly susceptible areas.

According to Alaska Earthquake Centre, the event was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands – an area far from the mainland – the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions.

The recent earthquake comes weeks after a mild earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck an area northeast of Anchorage.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was recorded about 12 miles south of the city and about two miles south of Eagle River.

The quake, which was light to moderate, was felt by over 1,000 people. However, there were no reports of injuries or any damage, New York Post reported.

There weren’t any warnings issued in connection with the quake and the Anchorage Fire Department did not report any emergency calls.

Just a day earlier, a 3.8 magnitude quake was reported on the West Coast.

Alaska is among the places which are seismically active in the United States. In November 2018, a 7-magnitude hit Anchorage and caused damage to the infrastructure.

In 1964, an earthquake of magnitude 9.2 was recorded as the most powerful in the US and second most powerful in the world. It killed over 100 people followed by a tsunami that wiped out several small towns along the coast.