Pakistani leaders unite in historic interfaith press conference

Muslim and Christian leaders, in a groundbreaking display of religious harmony, came together for a historic press conference on Sunday, where they held the holy scriptures of the Bible, Torah, Psalms, and the Quran. This momentous event marked the first time in the nation’s history that leaders from both communities gathered in unison to address the importance of respect for all four heavenly books. The notable event took place at the University of the Central Punjab and was organized under the auspices of the International Interfaith Harmony Council and the Pakistan Ulema Council. Among the prominent figures present was Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who joined hands with the Muslim and Christian leaders to promote interfaith understanding and cooperation. During the conference, the leaders underscored the significance of showing reverence for all heavenly religions and their sacred texts. They emphatically stated that no individual, group, country, or organization should ever be allowed to disrespect any heavenly book, as well as the prophets and messengers associated with them. Condemning the recent incident of Quran burning in Sweden, they also stressed that permitting the burning of Torah, Bible, or Psalms would be equally unacceptable.