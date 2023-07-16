Misplaced Burden

There cannot be a sadder commentary on our failure to protect the vulnerable than placing the blame for any wrongdoing on their shoulders. So when someone sitting in a high echelon decides to disregard their responsibilities as they blame the victims for a shameful surge in incidents of child sexual abuse, it is time for the state to take a deep look within.

Has it decided to throw its mandate outside the window? Two years ago, an episode of rape on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway that had sent shockwaves across the nation was made all the more traumatic because a sitting chief of Lahore Police castigated the victim for “travelling late night without husband’s permission.” Today, another member of the law enforcement authority-quite ironically, a female-believes sexual assault occurs to those who are given the freedom to roam wheresoever, whensoever.

While her arguments about perpetrators usually being found among the child’s inner circle do hold some ground, is it enough to deride parents for not taking care of their children’s safety? According to a horrific report making rounds on social media, a total of 1390 cases have already been reported in the last five and a half months in just Punjab. Considering the rife societal prejudices centred around the misconfigured notions of honour, the actual number can easily be expected to be much, much higher.

Would the respectable police officer, therefore, argue that these episodes occurred because of some form of parental neglect? What would then become of the constitutionally-mandated responsibility towards children, their security and their well-being? Would Pakistan dust its hands off all international covenants binding its authorities to immediate and far-reaching action against the menace of child abuse? There may not be any harm in asking individuals to become more cautious of their surroundings but being content with the burden on their doorstep cannot, and should not, be the institutional response in any functional country. *