Double Standards

The Global South’s pleas for greater responsibility towards environmental sustainability were treated with nothing beyond empty promises and raging rounds of blame game in the last few years. But today, as scorching weather grips not one not two but three continents (not countries) and forest fires and sweltering temperatures have become the new norm, would the developed, industrialised world continue to point to Divine Providence as the source of our shared misery? From the Vatican to Japan, there are reports of people using everything from prayers to heatstroke advisories to make it through the life-threatening temperatures but the oblivion to horrors unfolding in places that had little to do with the damages inflicted on Mother Nature continues. Countries like Pakistan that barely managed to step out of the shadows of apocalyptic floods while alarm bells are ringing over the kickstarting of another round have been making futile calls for climate justice. Humanitarian organisations continue to send distress signals about the planet’s inability to keep up with capitalist agendas but the industrial giants and their greed for a bigger share of the pie appears just as ferocious.

If the international community did not believe in the genuineness of our plight when a flood of biblical proportions had uprooted a third of the country in the blink of an eye, would it find the courage to sit back and stomach the sights of key players like South Korea being battered by killer rains? While no man and no country should be made to feel helpless in such crucial times, one cannot help but wonder about the difference between the reluctance in answering pledges raised by the UN to feed, clothe and help survive over two million drowning Pakistanis and the unprecedented enthusiasm to rebuild the burnt Notre Dame cathedral. The question hangs heavy in the air. *