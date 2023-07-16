Dozens of whales die after mass stranding in Scotland beach

As many as 40 pilot whales have died as they were stranded on Traigh Mhor beach on Scotland’s Isle of Lewis early Sunday, as a British marine charity said that the cause of the mass stranding remains unknown so far. According to British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), only 10 survived. Police have urged people to refrain from going to the area to provide stranded whales “the best chance of survival”. A spokeswoman for the BDMLR said that “they were alerted to the mass stranding by police”. She said: “Our local marine mammal medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island. The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown.” “Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals, however the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive,” she added. “The coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.” While explaining possible reasons for their stranding, she stated.