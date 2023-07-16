Govt to resolve issues of exporters: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the formulation of a policy for the establishment of one-window facilitation centers for resolving issues of exporters.

He was talking to a delegation comprising members of Parliament and office bearers of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. sThe delegation paid tribute to the prime minister on the final approval of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the revival of the country’s economy.

The prime minister thanked members of the delegation for standing shoulder to shoulder during the hard decisions taken in the interest of the country.

The PM was briefed about the issues faced by the chamber.

He directed the administration in Sialkot for the construction of highways and their maintenance and restoration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to establish one window operation facilitation centers to resolve exporters’ problems.

He gave these instructions, while talking to a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries and parliamentarians from the city of Iqbal, which called on him in the leadership of Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Sialkot on Sunday.

Besides, the Prime Minister instructed to formulate a policy in this regard. He also ordered the Sialkot district administration to ensure construction, maintenance and restoration of national highways.

The delegation commended the Prime Minister for final approval of IMF agreement and economic revival in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked members of the delegation for supporting him in taking tough decisions in the best interest of the country.

Prime Minister’s Advsior Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistants Jahanzeb Khan, Tariq Bajwa, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Nelson Azeem, Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Arif Iqbal, Rana Afzaal, Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Ikram, Manshaullah Butt, Mrs. Shehzad Gulnaz, Zeeshan Rafiq, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, Khawaja Maqsood Akhtar were among those, who called on the Prime Minister.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Wahab Jahangir, Amir Majeed Sheikh, Dr Mariyam Noman, Arshad Butt, Sohail Barlas and Sarfaraz Bhatti represented the business community of Sialkot.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Bajwa, Rana Shameem Ahmed Khan, former member National Assembly Nielson Azeem, former members provincial assembly Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaquat, Arif Iqbal, Rana Afzaal, Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Ikram Mansha But, Mrs Shehzad Gulnar, Zeeshan Rafiq, President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sialkot Muhammad Rafique Mughal, and former chairman Sialkok Airport Khawaja Maqsood Akhtar attended the meeting.

Office bearers of SCCI including its President Abdul Ghafoor, Senior Vice President Wahab Jehangir, Vice President Amir Majeed Shaikh, President Women Chamber Dr Maryam Nauman, Sohail Barlas and Sarfraz Bhatti were also present in the meeting.