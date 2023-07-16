Around 3.4m served under Benazir Kafalat Programme in Punjab

Around 3.4 million beneficiaries served and an amount of more than Rs 30 billion have been distributed amongst them across Punjab under Benazir Kafalat Programme.

However, the remaining families which were enrolled in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Punjab were urged to get their fourth quarterly installment of Fiscal year 2022-23 at the earliest. Director General (BISP) Punjab, Mr. Nadeem Alam Butt, expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that such families who are registered beneficiaries of BISP & had received messages from 8171 and didn’t received their amount so far could contact with nearby HBL Konnect shop for getting quarterly installments. He added the installment for this quarter is Rs. 9000 and the educational stipend is also credited if the children were enrolled in Benazir Taleemi Wazaif program. He advised the beneficiaries to receive their full amount along with the receipt and in case of any problem or complaint could contact to nearby BISP Tehsil office or BISP helpline at 0800-26477 or the complaint cell of the Director General (BISP) Punjab 042-35415143. Mr. Nadeem Alam Butt, Director General (BISP) Punjab also requested the BISP beneficiaries to avail the BISP education scholarship program by getting their kids enrolled in the schools and nearby BISP office.