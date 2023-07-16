Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she won’t do a Pataal Lok, Sacred Games

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently made waves with her OTT debut in the thrilling crime drama Dahaad, where she portrayed the character of Anjali Bhati, a police officer. The series, created by Reema Kagti and Ruchi Oberoi, received widespread acclaim. However, despite her success in the genre, Sinha opined that she wouldn’t consider signing on for “more explicit” shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games, or Pataal Lok.

In conversation with Film Companion, Sinha confessed her love for crime thrillers and even mentioned a few shows she enjoyed watching. “There are a few that I’ve liked – Pataal Lok, Sacred Games, and Mirzapur,” she said. However, when asked whether she’d like to star in any of them next, she added, “I don’t know if I’d fit in any one of those shows. They’re kind of explicit. But, I really enjoyed watching them.” The Dabangg star remarked that she prefers roles in family-friendly shows rather than those with explicit content.

Sinha revealed that she has always avoided making her family uncomfortable with her film choices. “I’ve always done films I can sit and watch with my entire family. If I would feel like something would make them uncomfortable, I wouldn’t do it. I prefer it that way,” she stated. Since her debut in the blockbuster action-comedy Dabangg in 2010, where she played Rajjo opposite Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey, she has sought projects that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

Sinha further clarified that her decision to choose family-friendly content is her own, and no one pressures her. “It’s not because I’ve been told or limited by anyone or anything. It’s just nicer if I can sit with my family and watch something without them flinching or feeling embarrassed,” she said, adding that, in her opinion, her longevity in the industry, which spans over 13 years, is a result of her consistent commitment to projects that align with her personal values. Sinha also disclosed that if she feels a project veers into untoward territory, she ensures the filmmakers are aware of her reservations from the beginning. While it remains their decision whether to proceed with her or choose another actor, Sinha has found that they usually appreciate and accommodate her concerns. “We want you. We’ll work around it,” is the response she often receives.