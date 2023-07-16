Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style

Pakistani TV and drama actress Sonya Hussyn celebrated her birthday with a style. Undoubtedly, birthday bashes are the favorite events for celebrities. The lollywood diva celebrated her big day by sharing a birthday breakfast photo with the fans. The Ishq Zahenaseeb star rightly proved her acting skills in very short time as she takes every role with a challenge. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tich Button actor shared her birthday picture with fans who also showed their love. Fans also wished the drama star on the eve of her birthday. She played leading roles in several hits series including Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya, Mere Hamrahi, Shikwa, Marasim, Nikah, Nazo, Surkh Jorra, Aisi Hai Tanhai and Tinkay Ka Sahara.