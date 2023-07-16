Inter Miami signs Lionel Messi until 2025

MIAMI: Argentina forward Lionel Messi has signed for American MLS side Inter Miami on a deal that runs until 2025. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, 36, left French champions Paris St-Germain at the end of the 2022-23 season. “I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” said Messi, who led his country as they won the World Cup in Qatar last year. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said the signing was a “dream come true”. Messi, who has not previously played for a club side outside Europe, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. “The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.” On securing the services of a player expected to win another Ballon d’Or this year, Beckham said: “10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Today that dream came true.”