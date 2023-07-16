Would Pakistan be able to sparkle at Asian Champions Trophy?

LAHORE: Former champions Pakistan will launch their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) Hockey Tournament with the opening match against Malaysia on August 3 when the seventh edition of the tournament begins in Chennai, India which will host six of the continent’s best hockey teams. The ACT is a prestigious field hockey tournament held in Asia, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of top Asian hockey nations. The ACT has become a highly anticipated event, attracting top Asian hockey teams and providing a platform for intense competition and rivalry. The tournament has witnessed thrilling matches, historic moments, and fierce battles between the participating nations, further enhancing the legacy and significance of the Asian Champions Trophy in the field of Asian hockey. The seventh tournament will also see Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium host a major event for the first time since 2007, when India won their second Asia Cup title. This will be the first time the Asian Champions Trophy will be held in India. South Korea are the defending champions while both India and Pakistan have the most number of titles with three each. All six teams will each play five matches in the round robin stage before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

The big question is whether Pakistan would be able to sparkle at the ACT and regain the coveted trophy? Pakistan have not won any title at any level for the last so many years. It is very unfortunate that Pakistan had suffered a shocking and continuous decline from being consistently among the top four to languishing at 18th in the latest world rankings. For a country that has won three Olympic golds and a record four World Cup titles, more than any other nation, missing out on back-to-back Olympic Games and two World Cups had been nothing less than a catastrophe. Regaining the ACT title would be an uphill task.

Umar Bhutta to lead Pakistan at ACT: Mohammad Umar Bhutta will lead an 18-member Pakistan squad at the ACT. The squad was selected after the two-day trials which concluded at the National Hockey Stadium’s outer ground last week. The Kaleemullah headed selection committee along with members Nasir Ali, Raheem Khan and Shakeel Abbasi witnessed the players at the trials. Commenting on the selected squad, Umar said it comprised senior and junior players and hoped they would give their best at the six-nation ACT.

“Though India are a higher-ranked team than Pakistan, it will be a tough match and both the teams will have the chance to win,” Umar said. “Moreover, each match will be important because every team must be preparing for the tournament. The captain regretted missing national team`s specialist drag-flicker Arbaz Ahmad who could not be selected due to a back injury. Meanwhile, head coach Rehan Butt and coach Mohammad Saqlain said though the Pakistan side contained both senior and junior campaigners, they had the potential to beat any rival on the given day.

Brief history:

Inaugural Edition (2011, Ordos, China): The first-ever Asian Champions Trophy took place in Ordos, China. The tournament featured six teams: China, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Japan. India emerged as the inaugural champions by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final, claiming the title with a 4-2 victory.

Second Edition (2012, Doha, Qatar): The second edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Doha, Qatar. The tournament featured six teams: China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, and Pakistan. Pakistan emerged victorious in a closely contested final against arch-rivals India, winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout to claim the championship.

Third Edition (2013, Kakamigahara, Japan): The third edition of the tournament was hosted by Japan in Kakamigahara. The tournament featured the same six teams as the previous edition. Pakistan clinched their second consecutive title by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final.

Fourth Edition (2016, Kuantan, Malaysia): After a three-year hiatus, the tournament returned in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia. The participating teams included China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Korea. India emerged as the champions for the second time, defeating Pakistan 3-2 in a thrilling final match.

Fifth Edition (2018, Muscat, Oman): Muscat, Oman, played host to the fifth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament featured the six teams including India, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, and South Korea. India and Pakistan were named the joint winners of the tournament.

Sixth Edition (2021, Dhaka, Bangladesh): The sixth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after a gap of three years. Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea competed for the title. South Korea won the champions for the first time in the tournament history, defeating Japan 4-2 in the shootout.

Pakistan squad:

Mohammad Umar Bhutta (captain). Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan. Defenders: Mohammad Abdullah. Mohammad Sufiyan Khan, Ihtesham Aslam, Usama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmad. Midfielders: Arshad Liaquat, Mohammad Emmad, Murtaza Yaqoob. Forwards: Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Wahid Ashraf (vice-captain), Roman, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz and Abndul Rahman. Stand-byes: Ali Raza, Mohammad Baqir, Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Mohammad Arslan, Abdul Qayyum.

Schedule:

August 3: South Korea vs Japan, Malaysia vs Pakistan, India vs China

August 4: South Korea vs Pakistan, China vs Malaysia, India vs Japan

August 6: China vs South Korea, Japan vs Pakistan, India vs Malaysia

August 7: Japan vs Malaysia, Pakistan vs China, India vs South Korea

August 9: Japan vs China, Malaysia vs South Korea, India vs Pakistan.