HMIS will be enforced in 15 hospitals of Punjab in first phase: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message stated,” I request my farmer brothers not to sell their cotton at less than rupees 8500 per maund under any circumstance. Secretary Agriculture and all divisional Commissioners should get cotton support price implemented and should immediately ensure selling of cotton at the support price in unison with all the stakeholders.”

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an important meeting at CM Office with regard to the enforcement of the Health Management Information System (HMIS).It was decided during the meeting to enforce Health Management Information System in 15 hospitals of Punjab. The Health Management Information System (HMIS) will be enforced under a phased programme. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to take prompt measures for the enforcement of HMIS.HMIS will be enforced in the Jinnah, Children, Mayo, Services and General Hospitals of Lahore. Health Management Information System (HMIS) will also be enforced in the hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The enforcement of HMIS will be made in the form of registration of a patient, OPD, pathology, radiology, and pharmacy. The tests of patients, diagnosis and record of patients will be uploaded on the centralised system through the Health Management Information System(HMIS).The data of patients will be available in the government hospitals through Central Electronic Medical Record System. The monitoring of the performance of doctors and medical staff will be possible through HMIS. It was informed during the briefing that better and swift treatment facility will be provided to the patient through HMIS. Provincial Minister Doctor Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, Secretary Information, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and other officials attended the meeting. Chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing about the Health Management Information System (HMIS).

Members of Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which proposals to provide basic facilities to the prisoners in jails were discussed. CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government would welcome implementable proposals of the Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council. It was informed during the briefing that food budget of prisoners has been increased and the duration of telephonic conversation of prisoners with their family members has been increased up to 300 minutes. The arrangements of jail hospital are being assigned to the Health department. A bakery and a utility store is being established for the prisoners in jails. Fans and coolers are fully functional in jails. An approval for making induction on the vacant posts is being granted to overcome the shortage of jail staff. The delegation of Punjab Bar Council proposed to provide free legal aid to the prisoners. Chairman Committee Pir Imran Akram Bodla presented recommendations to the CM about jail reforms. Provincial Adviser Kanwar Dilshad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home),Secretary Law and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a tourist bus into a gorge at the Karakoram Highway. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured adding that we equally share the grief of bereaved families. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the heirs of deceased persons to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.