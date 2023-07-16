Rains upsurge threat of dengue larvae breeding

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next few days, there was a need to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency, said Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed on Sunday. Talking to APP, he said that prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding and the recent rains had increased the threat of mosquito upbringing. He said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue but without people’s active participation, no campaign could be made successful.

Ijaz informed that accumulated rainwater collected in the garbage was a leading cause of dengue breeding. Meanwhile, the district administration had cancelled holidays of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) and Health Authority staff to control the looming threat of dengue spread. The Complete blood count (CBC) test facility had been provided to Rural Health Centers(RHC) for dengue diagnosis while the Caretaker provincial minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir was supervising the entire arrangements.

Talking to APP, the minister said that as many as 1500 new employees had been recruited in the District Health Authority department to combat dengue. He added that all concerned departments had been directed to adopt the best arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding. Dr Jamal said that people can be protected from dengue through preventative measures while instructions had been issued to concerned departments to remain alert to cope with the increasing number of dengue due to expected heavy rainfalls.