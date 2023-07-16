Allies meet to discuss interim government, poll strategy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahagir Khan Tareen in Lahore on Saturday as political parties gear up for general elections, a private TV channel reported. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly assured Asif Zardari that all allies will be taken into confidence on the future political strategy. Zardari called on PM Shehbaz to deliberate on matters pertaining to the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the establishment of a caretaker setup. Zardari arrived at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore Model Town for the meeting, which witnessed the presence of the premier’s sons Suleman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz, and federal ministers. During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in extensive discussions regarding the future political strategy, particularly focusing on the upcoming general elections and the implementation of a caretaker setup.

Zardari commended the prime minister’s pivotal role in securing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package and extended his felicitations on the successful deal. The premier assured Zardari that the allies would be consulted and kept informed about the future strategy. PPP leader said that they are jointly clearing the landmines laid by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hobble progress. The PML-N said in a statement on Twitter that Zardari called on the premier at his residence in the Punjab capital where the two discussed the country’s current political situation.

In another tweet, the premier’s party said he visited Tareen and extended condolences over the demise of the IPP leader’s brother, Alamgir Khan Tareen, earlier this month who died purportedly by suicide. The meetings take place with just four weeks remaining in the 15th National Assembly’s tenure, which will end on August 12, and political parties set to kick off their election campaigns. For his part, PM Shehbaz has promised timely elections, saying that the government’s reins would be handed over to a caretaker setup in August. However, no hint has been dropped by either the premier or any other leader from the ruling coalition about when the elections will be held as they have been insisting that it is the domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue the polls’ schedule. Similarly, the legally required consultations that must take place between the prime minister and opposition leader in the National Assembly over candidates for the caretaker government have yet to begin. PM Shehbaz’s meetings also come a day after the PPP and the newly formed IPP – which is expected to play an important role in Punjab politics in the upcoming general elections – reacted sharply to the PML-N’s reluctance to go for major seat adjustments.

PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said during a press conference on Friday that his party would be contesting the polls solo in Punjab, fielding candidates in all constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the province. In response, the PPP and IPP said they preferred to contest the polls against the Sharifs. Separately, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif while taking Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Fazlur Rehman in confidence over the Dubai meeting assured to keep him in the loop on key political decisions. The assurance came during a telephonic conversation held between two bigwigs today, in which the country’s political landscape and Dubai meeting took centre stage. Nawaz Sharif, while expressing his views on the matter, assured Fazlur Rehman of his commitment to keeping him informed and involved in crucial political decisions.

He stated, “We are still part of the PDM,” reaffirming their collective stance within the opposition alliance. After their telephonic conversation, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of issued instructions to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene a meeting with the heads of the allied parties.