Courts only ensure implementation of laws: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has stated that although courts might provide orders for the proper implementation of laws and policies, they do not make policies or law. He said this while delivering concluding speech at Population Conference organised by Law and Justice Commission on Saturday. In his brief address, the CJP candidly made some confessions, acknowledging his old-age perspective. He said that he was old and had some old ideas, but that he was glad that the government understood the objectives of the conference. Recognizing the presence of talented women in high positions within the state, Justice Umar Ata Bandial highlighted the significance of their contributions. The conference yields valuable policies through discussions, paving the way for future progress. He mentioned the enactment of population-related legislation in Sindh and KP, reflecting on the positive steps taken and emphasized that while laws are in place, implementation may be sought through the High Courts, reiterating the Court’s role. The chief justice also clarified that courts do not create policies and laws but can issue directives for their effective implementation.