Lahore’s Noor Fatima Rashid Receives International Diana Award for Outstanding Social Work

Lahore, Pakistan – Noor Fatima Rashid, a young and talented girl, has captured international attention as she receives the prestigious International Diana Award for her exceptional social work. The award, named in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, recognizes young individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society, displaying kindness, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to helping others.

With over ten years of experience as a social worker, Noor’s journey began when she actively participated in a fundraiser organized by UNICEF in response to the devastating Tsunami disaster in 2004. Her involvement continued as she joined a cloth drive aimed at assisting those affected by the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. These early experiences left a lasting impression on Noor, instilling in her a deep passion for making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Noor’s inspiration stemmed from the heroic stories of Mr. Abdul Sattar Edhi and Mother Teresa, which she heard from her parents. Their accounts of unwavering dedication and compassion towards the community motivated Noor to follow in their footsteps. Throughout her childhood, Noor’s father took her to orphanages and impoverished areas, exposing her to the realities faced by children from underprivileged backgrounds. These encounters ignited Noor’s curiosity and nurtured a strong desire to serve those less fortunate.

Motivated by her experiences, Noor actively volunteered for various organizations, wholeheartedly participating in fundraisers, cloth drives, ration drives, and blood donation campaigns. Her journey as a social worker has been marked by an unwavering commitment to serving her community, showcasing her dedication and passion for making a tangible impact on the lives of others.

At the age of 17, Noor embarked on a mission to raise awareness about child abuse, establishing her own organization called ‘Quwat e Uraan.’ Over time, her efforts expanded to advocate for girls’ education and champion the implementation of the “Protection of Women Against Sexual Harassment in Workplace Law.” Noor’s impact has been far-reaching, as she has reached out to more than 50,000 parents and children, ensuring they are informed about child abuse and its prevention.

Furthermore, Noor has played a pivotal role in empowering 20 young females to complete their education, providing them with opportunities for a brighter future. In addition to her educational initiatives, Noor has organized clothing and food drives to support the underprivileged, demonstrating her compassion and dedication to improving lives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she went the extra mile by delivering safety suits to healthcare workers, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to society.

Noor’s impact extends beyond direct assistance. She has become a mentor, empowering girls to raise their voices on social issues. By nurturing their confidence and encouraging their active participation, Noor is cultivating a generation of changemakers who can create lasting impact.

Noor’s achievements do not stop there. She has already made a name for herself in the field of chess, representing Pakistan in various international tournaments. In a historic moment, she emerged victorious against Indian player Suhana Rajmuhan in the Asian Amateur Chess Championship held in Oman in 2022, securing the first-ever win for Pakistan against India in chess. In addition to this Noor also represented Pakistan in International Geography Olympiad held in Beijing, China in 2016 which had teams from more than 70 countries. Recognizing her exceptional work, Noor was recently honored with the prestigious “Hamaray Heroes” award, which acknowledges individuals who have made a significant difference in Pakistan in sports or other notable fields. This accolade stands as a testament to Noor’s determination and the positive change she has brought about in her community.

Noor’s remarkable story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the transformative power of an individual’s passion and dedication. Her tireless efforts have touched numerous lives, and her work continues to make a meaningful impact not only in Pakistan but also beyond its borders.