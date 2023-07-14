Rain alert as another monsoon spell sets in

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains for parts of the country, including the provincial capital Lahore, over the next few days.

According to a new weather alert issued by the Met Office, monsoon incursions from the Bay of Bengal have penetrated parts of Pakistan, and rains and thunderstorms will batter several regions until July 17.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir as a result of the current weather conditions.

In addition, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman warned of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore as a result of heavy rain. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall, according to Sherry, may cause damage to dilapidated infrastructure, and caution is advised.

She urged concerned departments to remain vigilant, particularly in Sindh, as continuous rains in Karachi and other regions are expected from July 21 and 22 as part of a new monsoon series.

The current rainy spell was the year’s second monsoon spell, as the previous one caused heavy rains in Lahore and other regions, and scores of people died in rain-related incidents.