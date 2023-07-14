Rupee on recovery path; gains Rs1 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed more recovery by gaining Rs1.01 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs276.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.47. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 278 and Rs 281 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.65 to close at Rs 308.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.99, whereas an increase of Rs1.4 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.54 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs359.14. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 28 paisa each to close at Rs75.26 and Rs73.69, respectively.