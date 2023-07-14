Management urged for urgent completion of Mohmand Dam Project to ensure water security, economic prosperity

Chairman WAPDA visits Mohmand Dam; reviews Construction on all key sites Project’s diversion scheme to be completed during upcoming low-flow season

July 13, 2023: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Mohmand Dam Project’s all key sites, including diversion scheme of the project, which will be completed during upcoming low-flow season to divert River Swat.

Chairman WAPDA had a detailed review of construction activities – concrete works on upper stilling basin of the spillway, excavation and support of inlet portal and concrete lining in the diversion tunnels in particular.

The Chairman directed the project management to double their efforts for diversion of River Swat in upcoming low-flow season as planned. He also urged upon the contractors to take all precautionary measures for securing the critical construction sites, particularly the diversion tunnels in high-flow season to prevent any adverse impact of floods on the project. Activities on part of the contractors relating to availability and stock piling of rock-fill material for the main dam need to be expedited as well, the Chairman further directed. He urged the project team to squeeze the timelines for completion of the project.

Multipurpose Mohmand Dam Project is being constructed by WAPDA across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Main objectives of the project include water storage for agriculture, flood control, water supply to Peshawar for urban use and green, clean and economically affordable hydel power generation. Completion of the project is schedule for 2026-27. Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. The project will yield annual benefits to the tune of Rs. 51.6 billion.