WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with ‘Salam Alaikum’

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s most popular footballer, has won the hearts of his Muslim fans by greeting them in an Islamic manner.

Ronaldo recently extended a warm greeting to his supporters with the phrase “Salam Alaikum” in a heartwarming gesture.

The video was posted on Al-Nassr’s official Instagram account, and it showed him at the club’s training camp in Portugal. “Here he is!” said the post. Salam Alaikum from the best, and welcome to his club’s camp.”

The athlete’s gesture was widely praised by fans because it demonstrates his willingness to engage with Muslim culture when greeting his fans.

Ronaldo has shown his respect and appreciation for the Saudi community through this simple act. Muslims all over the world greet one another with “Salam Alaikum,” which translates as “peace be upon you.”

The recent video has received thousands of comments, likes, and shares on social media platforms, with many praising how the player has inspired others through this simple act.

Previously, Ronaldo celebrated one of his goals by performing a Sajdah, which Muslim footballers do after scoring.

The star footballer took a low bow to the ground, surrounded by his Al-Nassr teammates as they all cheered along with the fans in the stadium.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr last year.