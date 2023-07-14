Brilliant start by amateur Hussain Hamid

LAHORE: The inaugural President PGA Open Golf Championship moved into the second phase at the PAF Skyview Golf Course on Thursday and vying for honors were amateurs who would contest over three round. In the first 18 holes played yesterday, Hussain Hamid, a merited amateur of Royal Palm Golf Club, made a blazing start, taking a two-shot lead in the first round coming up with an illustrious score of gross 70, two under par. Thereby he managed to stay ahead of some intense rivals like Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana) placed at a score of gross 72 and the capable Sameer Iftikhar who carded a steady 74 gross and Hamza Bilal, also 74. Endowed with considerable golfing ability, Hussain is recognized as the remarkable one of Royal Palm and now has set targets for himself that include contesting at the national level and very soon in international arenas also. His meticulous game plan has started to bring dividends and in this major golf event his smart play has earned for him a noteworthy recognition and he hopes that over the remaining two rounds the admirable situation will endure .

His nearest rival Qasim Ali Khan came up with a masterly display of golfing and on some holes the ripples of excellence were marvelous. His score of par 72 represented a commendable effort. And his game flow on the days to come is expected to be wonderful. Another one looking resplendent was Sameer Iftikhar and in the rounds to follow he could play spectacular golf to outwit even the classy adversaries.

Other performers in the amateur line up were Hamza Bilal 74, Nosherwan Aslam who scored 75, Shahzaib 75, M Arsalan 76, Khalid Mehmood 76 and Damil Ataullah 77. Women also put up a sublime display and the leader was Daniya Syed with a score of gross 71, one under par. Hamna Amjad 74, Abeeha Syed 75, Parkha Ijaz 77 and Bushra Fatima 78.