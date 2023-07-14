LHC grants bail to PTI chairman

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday granted protective bail till July 25 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case of attacking sensitive installations and setting a metro station on fire in Rawalpindi. The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the bail petition of the PTI chairman. Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the bench during the proceedings. New Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking sensitive installations, offices and stone pelting at the buildings and setting a metro station on fire, during May-9 riots. Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a case regarding the ‘nikah’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi. Additional Session Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the appeal of the citizen against the decision of civil court. Petitioner’s Lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that this case fell in jurisdictions of Lahore and Islamabad at same time under section-179. He said that there could be consequences of illegitimate ‘nikah’ which was observed in Lahore. The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court and declare the petition as maintainable. Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas said that the state was not respondent in this case. The court reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments. Earlier, a civil court had terminated the said case on basis of being out of jurisdiction.