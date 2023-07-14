ATC issues bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in connection with the Judicial Complex riots case. The court issued the warrants against the former prime minister, PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Hassan Niazi in connection with two cases registered in Ramna police station and one in Golra police station. During the hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyers, Sardar Masroof, Attique-ur-Rehman and Mirza Asim, filed a request for exemption from attendance in both the cases registered in the Ramna police station, on which ATC Judge Abul Hasnat remarked that the former premier will have to appear in court. The anti-terrorism court then summoned Imran Khan and other accused in personal capacity on July 19. Earlier this year, intense clashes had broken out between the police and the activists belonging to the PTI chief’s convoy after they reached the judicial complex ahead of his appearance before the district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case. According to the contents of a report, 47 officers and officials of the Islamabad Police were injured during the riots and 34 of them were brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.