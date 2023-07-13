Balochistan Bleeds. Again.

The attack on Zhob Garrison in Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of nine soldiers, is a tragic reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism and extremism in the province. The terrorists, in their misguided attempt to inflict harm, were swiftly met with a resolute response from our security forces. The soldiers on duty successfully contained the attackers, ensuring that their nefarious plans were thwarted.

It is crucial to recognise the significant challenges faced by our security forces in Balochistan, a province that has been grappling with various forms of terrorism for years. Extremist groups, such as the Tehrik e Jihad e Pakistan (TJP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Have posed a constant threat to the peace and development of the province. These acts of violence not only claim the lives of our soldiers but also affect the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. Balochistan has long been plagued by separatist groups like the BLA, but the emergence of the TJP, a new terrorist group, adds a concerning dimension to the security landscape. The group which surfaced earlier this year, signifies the potential for new alliances and coordination among various fragmented extremist elements operating in Balochistan. The strategic location of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west, further compounds the security challenges. Additionally, its vast coastline and abundant natural resources make the province highly attractive for both economic development and exploitation.

Given these complexities, the authorities must adopt a multi-faceted approach to tackle the security situation in Balochistan. While our security forces continue to conduct intelligence-based operations and apprehend terrorists, it is equally crucial to focus on socio-economic development initiatives in the province. By investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, we can provide the people of Balochistan with a brighter future, thereby undermining the appeal of extremist ideologies. Furthermore, the attack on the Zhob garrison highlights the importance of seamless collaboration among military and civilian law enforcement entities. By sharing intelligence, conducting joint operations, and optimizing resources, we can strengthen our defence against the terrorists’ onslaught. Moreover, regional cooperation is essential to combat the cross-border nature of terrorism in Balochistan. Collaboration with neighbouring countries is crucial to prevent militants from finding safe havens and exploiting porous borders. The fight against terrorism requires a united front to protect the peace and security of Balochistan and our nation as a whole. *