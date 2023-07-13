Predatory Practices

The heartbreaking suicide case in Rawalpindi, allegedly due to threats from loan apps for failing to repay debt, manifests the predatory nature of loan apps and the devastating consequences they can have on vulnerable individuals. The tragic story underscores the urgent need for stricter regulation and oversight of these digital lending platforms, as well as a comprehensive examination of the socioeconomic factors that drive individuals to seek such loans in the first place.

It is alarming to witness how quickly the said modest loan spiralled out of control; accumulating an exorbitant interest rate and leading to an overwhelming debt burden of Rs800,000. Lending apps are known to shamelessly exploit desperate financial situations preying on the vulnerability of their victims; leaving them trapped in a never-ending cycle of debt. This is a story as old as time. The apps, which have replaced money-sniffing mafias are aware that individuals who are unemployed and struggling to make ends meet, are very easy targets for their unscrupulous practices.

What is even more distressing is the callous behavior of the loan app officials who incessantly harass victims, resorting to threats and intimidation. The psychological toll of this relentless pressure cannot be underestimated as it undoubtedly contributes to despair The loan apps, driven solely by profit, showed a complete lack of empathy and disregard for the well-being of their borrowers. This tragedy also exposes the lack of regulatory oversight in the lending app industry. The absence of proper checks and balances has allowed these apps to operate with impunity, taking advantage of the financial vulnerability of individuals in dire straits. The situation demands urgent attention and assistance for the family. Furthermore, this incident should prompt a broader discussion on the regulation of loan apps and the protection of consumers. However, addressing the root causes of why individuals turn to loan apps is equally crucial. The high demand for these digital loans stems from the larger socio-economic challenges faced by many in our society. Unemployment, inadequate social safety nets, and limited access to formal banking systems push individuals toward alternative sources of financing, making them vulnerable to predatory lenders. *