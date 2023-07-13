Reforms in Kazakhstan

With revolutionary constitutional, political and economic reforms, the incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev has led Kazakhstan to be in the top 10 agriculture-producing countries besides ensuring its unparalleled industrial development.

The country that is already famous for its natural beauty, long rivers, and beautiful mountain ranges was also now witnessing rapid economic development and was gaining more importance for being in the heart of Eurasia and also known as the Jewel of Central Asia.

The reforms introduced by President Kassym Tokayev are very important for structuring the country on modern economic lines, with a special focus on the rural economy to develop agriculture and livestock. With his vision modern cities like Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent witnessed rapid development and these cities have highly educated populations. In this election, the Kazakhstan Amanat party won 53.9 per cent of the total vote, which is 3.4 million votes. And in this way, the Amanat party became the majority party in the parliament in this election. In the elections held in March 2023, all political parties participated in the country and there was a proportional representation of all regions.

In this election, the Election Commission ran a very comprehensive campaign to raise political awareness in the rural areas and to bring these areas into the national political stream, and under its influence, the turnout in the rural areas was good.

There is a galaxy of young people serving in the cabinet of the President of Kazakhstan.

The establishment of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is very important for the implementation of the modern regional economic visions of the President, Kasim Tokayev. From this, the regional economies of Central Asia will also get benefits and these economies will be able to connect with global economies. AIFC aims to make Kazakhstan as well as regional economies competitive so that they can become major participants in global trade. In this way, by connecting this financial centre with modern technology and information systems, the economy will be developed on innovation and modern lines. At present, modern facilities are to be provided for regional trade integration and economic trade activities in the AIFC. The Confidence Building Measure in Asia (CICA), the brainchild of Kazakhstan’s leadership of economic and social, cultural cooperation and development and peace and prosperity in the region is extremely important. CICA is a strong expression of the vision of Kazakhstan and its current leadership for the continent of Asia.

Kazakhstan has various unique features including nomad culture, which has an advantage that there was a movement, a revolution and a change in this culture, which was in its nature and this movement became the foundation of modern Kazakhstan, from which the modern cities of Kazakhstan, Astana, Almaty and Shymkent were born. Kazakhstan is a country rich in natural resources including oil and gas, gold, uranium, chrome, manganese, lead, zinc, gold, iron and copper. Kazakhstan is also the largest country in the world connected to the Caspian Sea, where the natural resources of oil and gas are available to this country. Kazakhstan is among the 12 largest oil-producing countries in the world with 35 billion barrels of oil reserves, of which its annual oil production will be 100 million tons in 2022. Kazakhstan is the 10th largest exporter of oil in the world and it is a major exporter of raw materials globally. Kazakhstan tops the region in its Per Capita income and has become a very attractive country for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) at the moment, with a foreign investment of $29 billion recorded last year (2022). The trend of foreign investment in Kazakhstan in the last 10 years was $413 billion, in which it is hoped that this year there will be more increase.

Foreign investment in Kazakhstan has been made by various multilateral and bilateral forums and the biggest Netherlands is the first, followed by the United States, Switzerland, China, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea. Different multinationals also have investments in this country. The trend of such a large foreign investment in Kazakhstan is an expression of the investors’ confidence in the government’s policies of the current President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev. The main reason for this trend of foreign investment is that today Kazakhstan ranks 25th globally in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and ranks 37th biggest competitive economy in the world, which includes more developed countries.

Women and youth play a very important role in modern Kazakhstan. That is why there is a galaxy of young people serving in the cabinet of President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev who are playing their full role in building modern Kazakhstan. Among them, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, Minister for Environment and natural resources Ms Suleimenova Zulfiya and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Mr Kuantyrov Alibek are very bright and intelligent personalities who are playing a role day and night in the development of their country. As the British say take everything from us but let Shakespeare stay with us, in the same way, the poetry and philosophy of the national poet of Kazakhstan, Ibrahim (Abai) Qunanbhaiuly has an important role in the transformation of Kazakhstan. Today, the people of Kazakhstan are moving forward singing songs of peace and common prosperity by opening the vision of their national poet’s lyrical and social truthfulness. Ibrahim (Abai) Qunanbhaiuly quote, “When I was young, I prayed to God for Peace in my land and happiness of my people.”

The writer is a freelance columnist.