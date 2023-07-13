IGP’s historic step in recognition of constabulary services

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to increase the honor and respect of thousands of employees serving as constables in the police force.

A special ceremony was held in honor of the constables serving in the Central Police Office here on Thursday, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented shoulder braids to the constables according to their tenure, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were given one braid (strap) constables with 20 to 30 years of service were given 02 braids, constables with more than 30 years of service were given 3 braids.

Dr Usman Anwar has started giving special shoulder braids to all constables of the police force in recognition of their services IG Punjab expressed that respect and prestige of constabulary has been enhanced by keeping in view their services.

Likewise, braids are being applied to constabulary in all regions and districts. The IG Punjab further said that constables were the backbone of police department and now it was duty of constables to restore the respect and dignity given by the department. He said that all resources including health, education, departmental promotions and capacity building were being utilized for the welfare of constabulary.

Constables participating in the event thanked for the honor conferred by the IG Punjab.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, senior officers including AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare attended the event.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a new series of departmental promotions has been started and 81 police officers and officials who meet merit and seniority have been promoted. Similarly, in the next few weeks in all districts and ranges including Lahore, around 07 thousand more promotions will be done. On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a promotion board meeting was held in which 81 officials were promoted.

46 ASIs were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector while 35 head constables were promoted to the post of ASIs. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that among those promoted are officers and officials of Gujranwala region.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating the promoted officers and officials, ordered them to serve and protect the lives and property of the citizens more diligently and dutifully than before. The IG Punjab directed that this honor received by the department should be conveyed to the public in the form of best performance of duties. Dr. Usman Anwar said that more promotions will be done soon in other regions and districts including Lahore.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of 02 people including a woman due to the firing of opponents in Session Court Lahore and has asked for a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IG Punjab while ordering immediate arrest of accused involved in the firing said that there should be no delay in strict legal action against the accused. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims.