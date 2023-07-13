Engineering faculty IIUI holds Techspark exhibition

The Industrial Liaison Office of the Faculty of Engineering & Technology (FET) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) recently organized the Techspark exhibition.

This event showcased final year design projects of students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering (DME), the Department of Electrical, Computer Engineering (DECE) and the Department of Civil Engineering. The exhibition aimed to provide a platform for students to demonstrate their innovative projects and foster their professional development. It also offered an opportunity for stakeholders from various industries, institutes, and community members to visit the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at IIUI. The opening of the exhibition was graced by the H.E. Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, President of IIUI and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) accompanied by a delegation from the chamber. They inaugurated the event and visited the numerous stalls set up by the participating students. They appreciated their work and discussed potential collaborations. The exhibition was also attended by Vice President, Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar representatives from Pakistan Navy and Meer Masood Rashid, Advisor, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Islamabad.

Both the IIU president and ICCI president praised the exceptional activities witnessed during their visit to the exhibition stalls. They particularly commended the vital role played by the Industrial Liaison Office of FET in promoting industry-academia collaboration. Visitors to the exhibition were also impressed by the outstanding final year projects presented by the students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Electrical Engineering. The innovative ideas and technical prowess displayed by the students garnered widespread appreciation. On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, congratulated the organizers for orchestrating such a remarkable exhibition.

He emphasized the significance of providing a platform for students to showcase their abilities and practical skills while offering industries an opportunity to discover and recruit exceptional talent. The Techspark exhibition concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony held at the Faculty Block’s Auditorium, attended by a large number of engineering students as well as representatives from industries and various institutes. It served as a fitting end to a successful event, further highlighting the dedication and hard work of the students and organizers.

Meanwhile, President, ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri along with a team from the chamber called on President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi. During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation and initiatives for academic industry linkages were discussed. On the occasion, the President of ICCI lauded the Techspark exhibition of final year projects at the faculty of Engineering and technology of the university adding that the students had prepared the projects according to the needs of society.