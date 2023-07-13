Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) booked former MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Mian Waris and two others on charges of corruption. Accused Mian Waris had defeated the interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in the last general elections as both were contacting for PP-113. Mian Waris obtained 61041 as the PTI fielded him against Rana Sanaullah who obtained 56054 votes. Muhammad Asif, the ACE ASI, submitting an application alleged that an inquiry was conducted on a source report against the alleged corruption of Mian Waris and others. He said it was detected that Waris had been obtaining commission against the development projects of his constituency. He said he had also been clearing the projects for clearance certificates after receiving the commission and evidence has also been collected in this regard. The ACE booked Waris, a sub-engineer Atta Hussain and a contractor of the municipal corporation of Faisalabad Muhammad Yousaf. The FIR reads that role of others will be determined during the investigation. The ACE team raided the office and house of Waris, however, he was not present. No arrest has been made in this case so far.