Saira Banu recalls ‘athletic side’ of Dilip Kumar

The former actor Saira Banu recalled the ‘athletic side’ of her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar in the latest Instagram post.

Taking to her newly-created Instagram handle, the veteran shared yet another beautiful memory from the illustrious life of the Indian cinema legend, revealing how he wanted to be the ‘best sportsman’ of the country while destiny has its own plan.

With a monochromatic throwback picture of her late husband playing cricket, probably from his teenage years, she wrote, “I always love to see this photograph as I know of his yearning as a youngster to become the country’s best sportsman! However, The Almighty and Fate had fashioned a very different destiny for Mohammed Yousuf Khan… at that time, every evening after college he always went to the grounds behind the Metro Cinema to play cricket and football with passion. With other like-minded sports enthusiasts…”

“Sahibji sweetly narrated to me how with great excitement he purchased his first cricket bat and sports shoes from a shop near Metro Cinema…! The athletic side of Dilip Sahib was so strong while in school and college that he emerged a winner and victorious also in every 200 meters’ race,” the veteran recalled further.

Saira Banu also remembered the time when she was taught to bowl by her late husband, within a week, in order to participate in a friendly cricket match with fellow film stars.

“We were to play in Dilip Kumar Sahib’s Team and Raj Kapoor Saab’s team… With my bowling… can you believe I bowled the captain out first ball…to which Raj ji could not stop laughing ‘Arrey, yeh ladki toh serious ho gayi hai’… eventually I bowled out 8 of them,” she recollected towards the end.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.

On his second death anniversary earlier this week, his wife and veteran artist Saira Banu made her Instagram debut and has been sharing rare glimpses of her life with the former, to whom she was married for 55 years, until his death.