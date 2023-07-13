Fans celebrate Bilal Abbas Khan’s ‘glorious’ seven years in the industry

Bilal Abbas Khan’s fans are celebrating seven years of him in the entertainment industry and we chose some of the best tweets about him.

He debuted as Afaaq, a supporting character in the drama Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi in 2016, but really made his mark in 2017 with his breakout role in the hit drama serial O Rangreza, unleashing his full charm.

Since then, he’s been delivering performances that have made us laugh, cry and reach for the nearest box of tissues. Whether it’s intense dramas like Cheekh and Balaa, or the hilarious rollercoaster ride of Pyar Ke Sadqay, Khan manages to effortlessly morph into diverse characters. People think he’s the “one and only versatile actor of Pakistan”. Clearly, it’s not just Pakistanis who think so. Getting recognition in our neighbouring country too, as he deserves! Khan won the 2021 Lux Style Award for Best TV Actor – Critics’ Choice for his role as Abdullah in the drama Pyaar ke Sadqay and the 2022 Lux Style Award for Best Film Actor – Viewers’ Choice for his role as Saad in the film Khel Khel Mein.

One award showing he is respected, the other that he is loved, it is impossible to deny his hard work and dedication to the craft, earning him immense admiration both within the industry and with his fans!

What sets Khan apart is not just his acting prowess but also his down-to-earth demeanour. Despite his rising popularity, he remains humble and connected to his fans, cementing his loyal following. He’s an all-rounder golden boy and it seems like fans want him to try his hand at cooking shows too now. A guest appearance maybe? Khan’s journey in the evolving Pakistani entertainment industry shows how he has cemented himself as a shining star, leaving a special, meaningful mark.