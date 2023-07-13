Reese Witherspoon addresses speculation about her divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon is glad she got to open up about her breakup on her own terms.

Back in March, the Big Little Lies star and her husband Jim Toth announced in a joint statement in March that they had “made the difficult decision to divorce” after 11 years of marriage. And in sharing the news with the world, she couldn’t help but notice how different to be a part of the conversation-which she noted wasn’t the case when she split from Ryan Phillippe.

“It’s interesting what happened to me,” Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published Jul 12. “When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

That’s not to say she isn’t aware of the curiosity surrounding the breakup.

“Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that,” she continued. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

As for how she’s felt in the months since sharing the news of her split? “I don’t feel isolated at all,” she said. “I feel very connected.”

After Witherspoon and Toth, who share son Tennessee, 10, confirmed their breakup, a source told E! News that their split was amicable.

“There is no drama, no event or reason,” the insider said of the pair in April. “They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child.”

The source added, “You will see them out there co-parenting together.”

And Witherspoon is no stranger to amicable co-parenting. In addition to being a mom to Tennessee, Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with Phillippe. In fact, the former couple and Cruel Intentions co-stars have occasionally reunited at events for their kids, including in April, when they attended their son’s A New Earth album release party. In 2021, after Witherspoon and Phillippe attended Deacon’s 18th birthday party, the actor wrote on Instagram, “We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.’