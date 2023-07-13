Zayn Malik talks co-parenting with Gigi in rare interview

After several years out of the spotlight, Zayn Malik, the former One Direction member, sat down for a rare interview with Alex Cooper for the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the interview, he shared insights into his life as a father and attributed his return to his daughter, Khai, whom he co-parents with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Following the overwhelming global success of One Direction, Malik chose to maintain a low profile due to feeling “overexposed”. However, the arrival of Khai altered his outlook. Malik revealed that fatherhood had shifted his priorities and he wanted to be a source of inspiration for his child.

He said, “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this,'” he added.

Malik, known for his bad-boy image, humorously acknowledged how his personality has transformed since becoming a father. “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes,” admitted the singer, who is set to release his new single Love Like This on July 21. “And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool.'”

Despite their separation in October 2021, Malik and Hadid have remained committed to co-parenting Khai. The couple has effortlessly eased into their roles as co-parents and Malik has praised Hadid for making the transition smooth. Both parents share the joys of witnessing their daughter’s milestones and finding wonder in her everyday accomplishments.