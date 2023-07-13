Jackie Chan’s co-star humiliates his $849 million film franchise

American actor-comedian Chris Tucker humiliated his action-comedy franchise ‘Rush Hour’ with iconic performer Jackie Chan.

Chris Tucker, best known for his role as James Carter in the cop-comedy ‘Rush Hour’ with Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan, said that he yearns for more than just making films which are essentially ‘meaningless’ for him.

Despite garnering both fame and fortune from his most-remembered role, Tucker said that it is not the only aspect he desired from his performance. “I knew I didn’t want to just make a whole bunch of money making movies that don’t mean anything. I knew it wouldn’t make me happy,” he said of the franchise that did the combined business of $849 million with its three parts. “It got to a point that I wanted to only do special [roles] and those things weren’t coming to me-and I couldn’t find them. And I said, well, let me travel a little bit, live a little bit, instead of waiting on those things,” he added.

While in his pursuit of meaningful and significant roles, Tucker had been away from the big screen, he said that he has not left the industry at all. “I’m always working. Stand-up comedy or something else, I’m working on. So when they say that, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. I guess I haven’t been on the big screen in a while’,” he replied in an interview. As for the action-comedy franchise ‘Rush Hour’, the first of Brett Ratner’s buddy-cop movies came out in 1998, while the second and third films followed in 2001 and 2007 respectively.