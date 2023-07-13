Rising tomato prices impact Suniel Shetty’s kitchen as well

Amidst the supply shortage and rising prices of tomatoes in India, Bollywood veteran-turned-restaurateur, Suniel Shetty says it has impacted his kitchen too. Despite his superstar status and multiple income streams, even the Bollywood veteran feels the pinch of the surge in vegetable prices. Shetty revealed that they have cut down on the usage of tomatoes at their home and restaurant.

Speaking to a private channel, Shetty said in Hindi, “My wife Mana only buys vegetables for one or two days, we believe in eating fresh produce. But the prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days.” “People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well,” added the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor.

He continued, “If you look at the prices on these apps, you’ll be shocked. They’re cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce… I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for the best prices. But with the rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too.”

The actor also stated that his family grows most of the fruits and vegetables at their farmhouse in Khandala. It is pertinent to mention that the prices of the vegetable surged by over 15 times in India due to extreme weather conditions, to be sold at INR120-150/kg this week as compared to INR10/kg in May.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Amazon’s web series ‘Hunter’ earlier this year. Next, he is working on the hotly-anticipated third film in the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.